iPhone 16 leak reveals design change, colour options

As Apple is set to launch the next iPhone 16 phones within weeks, the rumoured images of the flagship model have surfaced online.

Apple leaker Sonny Dickson released images of the upcoming iPhone 16, showing a major change in the design of the camera.

In the leaked images, the most notable feature is the vertically aligned dual rear camera unit, a shift from the diagonal arrangement found on the iPhone 15.

Several suggested that the new design hints at features, such as spatial video recording, currently found in only iPhone 15 Pro models.

While Sonny Dickson previously claimed that the iPhone 16 will come in regular white and black, pink, blue and green colours, Apple is believed to offer the Pro series in white, black and silver colours.

According to the leakers, the leaked images are only of dummy samples that are set to be used for marketing and retail display and are not the final retail models.

Meanwhile, users were left speculating about the latest software and front display as the images showed only the rear of the purported upcoming models.

Earlier this month, a leaker claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro is set to get its biggest battery update, up 9.25% from the battery in the iPhone 15 Pro.

According to the Weibo leaker Instant Digital, the battery in the iPhone 16 Pro Max will get a boost of 5.74%, going from 4,422mAh to 4,676mAh. However, it is the Pro series that is set to get the biggest battery update by Apple.

The latest leak suggests that the model will get a 3,577mAh battery cell — up 9.25% from the 3,274mAh battery in the iPhone 15 Pro.

Earlier, a rumour suggested the tech giant might introduce a big upgrade in the design of the iPhone 16 Pro.

The leaks suggested that the upcoming 16 series devices might see a bigger display as the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to pack a 6.9-inch display from the earlier 6.7-inch display on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.