Another IPP ‘okays’ amendments to PPA after successful talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ministry of Energy has announced a successful negotiation with another Independent Power Producer (IPP), Safe Power Company, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the company’s board has approved amendments to the power purchase agreement, which includes revising the existing tariff in line with the Task Force’s proposed tariff.

As part of the agreement, Safa Power Company will adhere to the “Take and Pay” tariff agreement. The company has informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange about the development.

Negotiations with other power producers are also in the final stages, with more agreements expected to be announced by December 31.

Earlier, the National Assembly’s standing committee on power considered mechanism to determine the lifeline and protected consumers.

PTI MNA Sher Ali Arbab complained that instead of Chairman NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar, a junior officer was sent to represent the regulator.

Secretary Power Division said that the committee didn’t summon the Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), all information has been provided to the NA body in the reply, power division official said.

“If the NA committee wants, it can summon the chairman Nepra in its next session,” secretary said.

“The NA body has been provided all details of government’s contracts with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs),” Nepra official said.

“It has been the crucial issue of the IPPs, and the chairman Nepra should have been present in the committee’s meeting,” PPP’s Khursheed Junejo said.