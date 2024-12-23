Is Mehwish Hayat ready to step into politics?

Pakistan’s A-list film star Mehwish Hayat opened up on her grand career aspirations, hinting that politics might be the next stop for her.

In an interview with a private news channel, the leading female star of Pakistan Mehwish Hayat spoke about her interest in politics and shared that she has started studying the subject for some time.

Hayat, who started her career as a child actor, mentioned that she completed her degree in arts before starting her full-fledged acting career, as she believes that education is important before pursuing any career. Therefore, she has also started studying politics as a subject.

When asked if she would pursue a second career in the same, Hayat confirmed the probability of it. “The intention is to help bring a positive change in the country. Time will better tell whether that happens by entering parliament or by forming my own political party,” added the ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’ actor.

“If a cricketer can become prime minister then surely an actress can also become one as well,” she stated.

On the acting front, Hayat made a TV comeback earlier this year, starring in ARY Digital’s telefilm ‘Ijazat’, with her close friend and ace couturier of Pakistan, HSY (Hassan Sheheryar Yasin). She was recently featured in a music video for Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh’s ‘Jatt Mehkma’.

Moreover, she also hinted at featuring in season 5 of the Netflix hit series ‘Emily In Paris’.