Couple torture, blackmailing case: Fourth accomplice of Usman Mirza arrested

ISLAMABAD: Police officials have arrested the fourth accomplice of the prime suspect Usman Mirza in a case related to torturing and blackmailing a couple in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Prior to the latest arrest, police nabbed a prime suspect Usman Mirza earlier in the day who was allegedly involved in forcefully filming an obscene video of a couple in Islamabad and blackmailing them after an uproar on social media.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad took notice of the viral video and later police officials immediately arrested the suspects including Usman Mirza, and two accomplices named Farhan and Ataur Rehman.

DIG Operations told the media that the fourth suspect nominated in the First Information Report (FIR) was also arrested and police found the obscene video of the girl from his mobile phone.

READ: PRIME SUSPECT USMAN INVOLVED IN BLACKMAILING ISLAMABAD COUPLE ARRESTED

The Islamabad police spokesperson said that the physical remand of the suspects was granted by the concerned court. The spokesperson also rejected the rumours of releasing the suspects on bail.

According to details, the incident occurred two months back, when Usman allegedly along with his other accomplices barged into an apartment in the E-11 sector of Islamabad and shot an obscene video of a girl.

The suspect continued to blackmail the couple with the video and demanded money in return and warned to make it viral in case of non-compliance.

The police authorities took prompt action and arrested the suspect after a hashtag on Twitter- arrest Usman- remained on top.