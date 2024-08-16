‘It’s a miracle’: Deputy PM Dar reacts to Faiz Hameed’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar, on Friday termed the recent arrest of former Pakistan spy chief Faiz Hameed as a “miracle” and a “lesson” to those involved in political manipulation.

Talking to media, Ishaq Dar Dar blamed the 2014 sit-ins for starting a “dirty political game” that has ravaged the country.

The finance minister stressed that the country’s economy has suffered significantly, dropping from the 24th to the 47th position globally.

“I am amazed by this miracle of Allah,” said Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. “Such things have happened for the first time.”

“I was also among the victims of General (r) Faiz Hameed,” he said, claiming that Faiz Hameed apologized to him in mid-October.”

The deputy prime minister also announced a ban on foreign tours for parliamentary delegations, citing a recent incident where five individuals ‘went missing’ during a trip. Dar stressed that such actions bring shame to the country.

“No relatives or friends of parliamentarians will receive visas through government facilitation,” he announced.

This week, the military announced that Hameed had been taken into custody by the army on charges of land grabbing and forcibly taking valuables from the owner of a private housing society, as stated by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the Pakistan Army’s media wing, court-martial proceedings had also been initiated against former director general (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed.

“Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by the Pakistan Army, to ascertain the correctness of complaints in the Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd). Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of Pakistan Army Act,” the ISPR said.