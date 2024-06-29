Jam Kamal questions allocation of PSDP funds in Balochistan

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal on Saturday called the allocated amount for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in Balochistan as unjust and questioned distribution of funds in the province, ARY News reported.

He said that billions of rupees funds allocation for unelected individuals and selected senators has been inappropriate. “A large chunk of the funds allocated for those who are not elected representatives,” minister said.

He said instead of MNAs and MPAs, who have been elected by public vote, funds being endowed to those who heve been defeated in elections and who are not accountable before people.

Jam Kamal called the chief minister to take notice of the matter. “It is not only an insult of elected representatives but also opening of a new door for corruption,” he added.