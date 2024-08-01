Jamaat-e-Islami announces new date for Karachi sit-in

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Thursday announced a new date for sit-in outside Sindh governor’s house, ARY News reported.

Jamaat-e-Islami was scheduled to observe a sit-in in Karachi on July 31 (yesterday), but it was postponed due to the martyrdom of Hamas Chief, Ismail Haniyeh.

According to JI spokesperson, sit-in outside the Sindh governor’s house will be staged on August 3 (Saturday) at 5 pm against the inclusion of taxes on the electricity bills, slab system and IPPs issue.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by JI Karachi Ameer Munam Zafar, the spokesperson said.

JI had been protesting in Rawalpindi against the inflated bills, IPPs issue and slab system in the power bills for the last six days.

The decision for a Karachi sit-in was taken by JI Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman Butt and the party’s Karachi chief was sent back to port city for the arrangements of the protests.

Hamas said Wednesday its political leader was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran, where he had been attending the inauguration of Iran’s new president.