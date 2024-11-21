Javed Latif describes “international pressure” over PTI Founder’s issue

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Javed Latif has described the “international pressure” with regard to the PTI’s Founder, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“Those forces are exerting pressure, whose agenda he used to implement and with whom he pinned expectations,” PML-N leader said in ARY News talk show “Bakhabar Sawera”.

He said the pressure is being applied by those who want the China’s investment in Pakistan goes into drain.

He warned that the November 24 protest has not been a routine call, ” there are several things connected with it.”

He asked the institutions and the government to inform the people about the reality.

“I am used to support the dialogue but here the issue is something else,” he said.

“The chief minister of a province will lead a Lashkar with government resources from a province to another against the law and the constitution,” he said. “Are the PTI’s demands represent the constitution and the law,” he questioned.

“Every one of them have single target to get acquittal of the PTI’s founder,” PML-N leader said. “Now, we are hearing that the sit-in will be staged to get back the PTI founder. I don’t think this could happen in any state what is being staged in Pakistan,” he said.