Jaya Bachchan says she was reluctant to join Amitabh’s ‘Zanjeer’

Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan has revealed that she initially did not want to be in “Zanjeer” due to its male-centric storyline, but was eventually swayed by the temptation to work with her co-star, Amitabh Bachchan.

In the newly released docuseries “Angry Young Men,” Jaya Bachchan shared her experiences on the creation of the iconic film ‘Zanjeer,’ which marked the beginning of the ‘Angry Young Man’ persona in Hindi cinema.

In the film, Jaya portrayed the character Mala, while the storyline centred around Amitabh Bachchan’s role as Inspector Vijay Khanna.

Jaya confessed that she was initially reluctant to take on the role and explained what eventually made her agree.

During the docuseries, Jaya revealed, “I didn’t want to do Zanjeer. I never aspired to be part of a male-dominated film. This was clearly a male-centric project.”

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar revealed telling Jaya Bachchan they had approached several actresses before her, but all of them turned it down.

The duo said that they employed the tactic so the veteran Bollywood actress could not refuse the role as they really needed her for the role.

Another factor that swayed her was the chance to work alongside her co-star, which would allow them to spend more time together.

Further insights were provided by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, who reflected on how ‘Zanjeer’ introduced a new kind of hero to Hindi cinema.

Salim described this hero as different from the norm, one who did not engage in typical song-and-dance routines, romance, or comedic antics—leaving those aspects to other characters.

Javed added that the hero’s integrity, rather than conforming to market trends, is what has kept the character and the film memorable to audiences.

Released in 1973, ‘Zanjeer’ received critical acclaim and became a turning point in Hindi cinema. That same year, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, who also co-starred in other notable films like “Abhimaan” and “Sholay” got married.

They have two children together, Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. Recently, Jaya Bachchan appeared in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” while Amitabh was seen in “Kalki 2898 AD” and is currently hosting “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”