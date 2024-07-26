JI gets conditional permission for sit-in

RAWALIPINDI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has been allowed to hold a sit-in on Murree Road for two or three days, subject to conditions after successful negotiations between with district administration, ARY News reported.

The administration allowed the hold sit-in without blocking traffic as Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner and CPO Rawalpindi held a meeting with the JI leadership.

The JI also shifted its two sit-ins at different places of Islamabad to Murree Road where Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the party chief, will address the participants.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman will also take the supporters into confidence on the talks with the administration.

The JI announced a protest against the hike in power tariffs, inflated electricity bills and other burning issues.

JI workers asked to vacate D-Chowk in 20 minutes

Meanwhile, Islamabad police asked the JI supporters to the D-Chowk where the sit-in was originally called. “The capital police asked the JI workers to vacate the D-Chowk within 20 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Information Att Tarar asked the leadership to hold dialogues with the government after the arrests of several JI supporters

“Jamat-e-Islam was permitted to organize its rally or sit-in at the Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi, but we don’t understand JI’s move towards Islamabad,” Tarar said.

Atta Tarar encouraged JI’s senators to join the dialogue, he stated, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working 20 hours a day for the betterment of the country, we invite JI chief to come, sit with us, guide us, and tell us what we can do to bring change,” he added.

The government has called the leadership of JI to come forward for dialogue a three-member committee is there to address their issues.

He said the government has constituted a three-member committee comprising him, Amir Muqam and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry to negotiate with the Jamat-e-Islami leadership.

‘500 workers arrested’

JI spokesperson Qaiser Sharif claimed that their 500 workers who were heading to Islamabad have been arrested, terming it the ‘worst example of police terrorism’.

In a statement, Qaiser Sharif said that police raided the homes of office-bearers and workers, ‘desecrating’ the ones’ privacy by making videos of homes.

He said that police arrested even the guests from workers’ homes at various locations, saying that around 500 workers have been arrested by police.