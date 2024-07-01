JI to hold sit-in against loadshedding on July 12: Hafiz Naeem

LAHORE: Jamaat Islami has announced protest sit-in in Islamabad against over-billing and power loadshedding on July 12, ARY News reported on Monday.

Ameer Jamaat Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has claimed that 1,000 people have died in the ongoing heatwave, but K-Electric didn’t reduce loadshedding of electricity in Karachi.

“It has been 19 years to privatization of the power utility but its line losses have been maximum till now, it also supply the most expensive electricity in the country,” Hafiz Naeem said.

“The government and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) have devasted the people,” JI Ameer said.

While announcing to hold the sit-in from the party in Islamabad on July 12, Hafiz Naeem said, “We will now settle every issue with the sit-in”.

“We well force the government to withdraw its increase in power tariff and taxes,” he vowed.