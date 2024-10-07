JI leader calls for unity against Israel

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has rejected the two-state solution, insisting that Israel is unacceptable in any form, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking at an All-Parties Conference, he stressed support for a free Palestinian state and urged for increased humanitarian aid, including medical assistance for the injured.

Naeemur Rehman called for collective efforts by Muslim nations to confront Israel’s actions, suggesting a summit that includes Islamic leaders and military heads.

He stressed the need for unity, proposing engagement with countries opposing Israel’s “barbarism.”

Criticizing the United Nations’ inaction on both Palestine and Kashmir, he questioned the global body’s double standards.

Additionally, he urged Islamic nations to reassess their relationship with the United States, challenging the hesitation to protest outside U.S. embassies.

The JI leader concluded by stressing the importance of reevaluating diplomatic strategies to better support the Palestinian cause.