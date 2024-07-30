JI seeks PM’s guarantee on negotiations as response of govt ‘delayed’

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has sought PM Shehbaz Sharif’s guarantee on the ongoing talks as the response from the government has been ‘delayed’, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

A three-member government delegation that included Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Energy Awais Leghari, and MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry called on the JI leadership late on Saturday night at the site of the sit-in on Murree Road, Liaquat Bagh. The delegation extended an invitation for talks.

The sit-in organized by Jamaat-e-Islami has entered its fifth day, with participants remaining steadfast in their demands despite the ongoing monsoon rains.

Jamaat-e-Islami has presented 10 demands to the government.

According to party sources, they remain firm on their demands and had been promised consultation time by a government delegation. However, despite being given time in the evening and later at night, no response had been received from the government.

Jamaat-e-Islami has now demanded a guarantee from the premier for any negotiations, insisting that any agreement reached must bear the PM Sharif’s signature.

Read more: JI accepts govt’s talks offer, vows no compromise on demands

Demands

• It should end Petroleum Development Levy on all the petroleum products and withdraw increases in prices of these products.

• 20 % reduction in prices of food commodities, electricity and gas tariffs.

• Renegotiate agreements with IPPs, particularly end clause of agreement on making payments in US dollar.

• Reduction in taxes such as on agriculture and industrial sectors.

• Ensure incentives to industrial sector, trade and investment.

• Withdrawal of increase in taxes on the salaried class and imposition of taxes on privileged class.

• Cut in non-development expenses by 35 %.

• Withdrawal of all taxes on stationery and other items used in education and training of children.