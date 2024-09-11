Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner finalize divorce after a year-long battle

Former celebrity couple, singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner have finalized their divorce, after a year-long custody battle for their two daughters.

As reported by a foreign-based magazine, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce drama is officially over, a little over a year after the former first filed the petition, to divorce the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor.

According to the details, a judge signed off on the divorce, which has been acrimonious since the beginning, after the former couple reached a mutually agreed-upon settlement.

The terms of their settlement remain confidential.

For the unversed, Sophie Turner, 28, and Joe Jonas, 35, who started dating in 2016 and got married twice in 2019, filed for divorce in September last year, after four years of marriage, as confirmed in a joint statement on social media.

They share two daughters together, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

While Jonas and Turner have just been declared divorced and officially single, both celebrities have moved on with their respective romances.

The singer has been spotted out and about with Stormi Bree previously but is now being linked to Lebanese actor Laila Abdallah. On the other hand, Turner is rumoured to be dating Perry Pearson.