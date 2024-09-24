‘Joker: Folie et Deux’ star Lady Gaga announces ‘Harlequin’ album

Hollywood actress-singer Lady Gaga has announced a companion album for “Joker: Folie et Deux,” titled “Harlequin.”

Set to debut on September 27, the album will feature 13 songs before she drops her seventh studio album next month.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to announce the exciting news regarding her upcoming album before the official release of ‘Joker: Folie et Deux,’ in which starred alongside actor Joaquin Phoenix.

“Harlequin. September 27. A companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

It is to be noted here that the Grammy and Oscar winner stars in the movie as Lee, a reimagining of Harley Quinn.

In the lead up to the announcement, Gaga teased fans with several Instagram posts as one of them reads, “I’m ready for my interview.”, In another post, the singer wrote: “Don’t tell me what to wear,” while the third post reads: “No duct tape. No mission.”

Earlier this week, Lady Gaga teased the album with billboards including the number “6.5,” which suggested that the Hollywood star did not consider ‘Harlequin’ a full Lady Gaga studio album.

Meanwhile, the singer is set to release her seventh studio album titled “LG7” in September.

Meanwhile, Gaga will be seen playing the Joker’s partner in crime and love interest, Harley Quinn, in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ set for a release on October 4.

The original ‘Joker,’ released in 2019, saw Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comic descending into mental illness.

The film – loosely based on the DC Comics characters and set in a gritty Gotham City – was wildly successful, grossing $1 billion at the box office but sparking criticism for its nihilistic violence.

‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ is one of 21 films vying for the top prize, the Golden Lion, at the world’s oldest film festival known as ‘La Mostra’.