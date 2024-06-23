WATCH: Jos Buttler shatters solar panel with 104m six

England skipper Jos Buttler was in top form as he propelled his team to a 10-wicket victory over the United States of America (USA) in their Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 116, Buttler went on the offensive and launched seven sixes, one of which landed on a solar panel installed at the roof of the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados.

The shot on a delivery of USA’s Saurabh Netravalkar during the third over of the innings was also declared as one of the biggest sixes of the tournament with a distance of 104 metres.

This was the second instance a batter broke a solar panel with a maximum as Scotland opener Michael Jones hit England’s bowler Chris Jordan for a six that broke a solar panel during their game in the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The Scotland batter pulled a delivery of Jordan over square leg for a huge six as the ball shattered the solar panel on the roof at the same ground.

It is pertinent to mention that Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 83 off 38 deliveries against the USA also included an over in which he smashed five sixes, amassing a total of 32 runs in the over.

England became the first team to secure a place in the semi-final of the tournament by winning two out of their three Super 8 games.

After putting USA to bat first, England bowled out the USA for 115 in 18.5 overs on the back of an all-round bowling display.

Read more: WATCH: Jos Buttler hits five sixes in an over against USA

Pacer Chris Jordan became the first England bowler to take a hat-trick for his country in the T20 internationals.

The pace bowler finished with the figures of 10-4 in just 2.5 overs.

Adil Rashid was the Player of the Match for taking two crucial wickets while conceding 13 runs in his four overs.