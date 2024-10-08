JUI gets PPP’s constitutional amendments draft: Kamran Murtaza

ISLAMABAD: Senator Kamran Murtaza on Tuesday said that the JUI has received the draft of constitutional amendment proposals from the People’s Party.

He confirmed meeting of President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif and Falur Rehman adding that they have cordial relations.

He said the JUI didn’t yet received constitutional proposals from the PML-N. “The talks will move ahead when the government’s constitutional draft will be received,” JUI senator said.

“Our draft of proposals has been different, we will share this draft at an appropriate moment,” he said.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had advised the sides to take one step back amid political tensions. “We advised the PTI that this is not the time of protest”, Barrister Murtaza said.

“The PTI and the government were not consenting to the advice of Maulana Fazlur Rehman”. “We had earlier advised the government to hold talks with the PTI. We are not allied to anyone in protest,” he said.

He added that the JUI rejects the ‘governor’s rule’.