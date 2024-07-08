Justice Tariq Jahangiri contempt campaign: PTA, PEMRA, three journalists served notices

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday began contempt court proceedings over a social media campaign against Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, ARY News reported.

A 7-member bench of Islamabad High Court, headed by Chief Justice Amir Farooq, comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard the case. Whereas, Justice Jahangiri is not part of the full court bench.

At the outset of the hearing, Additional Attorney General Munaur Iqbal was called to the rostrum of the court to explain the government’s stance on the matter.

Chief Justice IHC Amir Farooq expressed concern over the government’s silence on the social media campaign targeting judges, saying “It seems that the government is behind this campaign,” he remarked.

Justice Gul Hasan Aurangzeb asked the Additional Attorney General “The government’s silence suggests that they are involved in this.”

The Islamabad High Court issued notices to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and three journalists and adjourned the hearing until after the summer vacations.

Yesterday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Bar Association condemned the recent social media campaign targeting Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

In a statement, the IHC bar described the campaign as malicious and harmful.

According to the announcement, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri is recognized as a competent and diligent judge, with a distinguished career as a lawyer and Deputy Attorney General. The Bar Association praised his dedication and professional achievements.

READ: IHC Bar condemns social media campaign against Justice Tariq Jahangiri

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association reaffirmed its commitment to judicial independence and autonomy in its statement, underscoring the importance of supporting the judiciary against baseless attacks.

It is pertinent to mention here that a letter started circulating on social media purportedly from the Karachi University’s (KU) controller of examinations regarding the law degree of Islam­a­bad High Court (IHC) jud­ge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahan­giri, and the subsequent filing of a reference with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).