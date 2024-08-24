Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome their first child

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber and his supermodel wife, Hailey Baldwin, have welcomed their first child together.

Congratulations are in order for the new parents, supermodel-turned-beauty mogul Hailey Baldwin, 27, and Canadian singer Justin Bieber, 30, who have just announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday morning, the ‘Baby’ hitmaker announced the birth of his son, without the mention of when the celebrity kid was born. With a glimpse of the newborn, Bieber simply captioned, “WELCOME HOME.”

The Rhode founder further shared the post from her husband on her Instagram stories, with the name of their baby – Jack Blues Bieber.

The joyous announcement was met with congratulatory messages for the new parents and heartwarming wishes for their baby from millions of their fans and fraternity alike.

Notably, the child is first for both Baldwin and Bieber.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married at a courthouse wedding in 2018 and later tied the knot in front of family and friends the following year.

The celebrity couple announced their first pregnancy via an Instagram post in May this year.