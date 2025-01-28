Justin Baldoni apologises to Blake Lively in voice note

Amid the legal battle between ‘It Ends With Us’ costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, a voice note has provided new insights into their dispute.

The dispute between the two Hollywood stars went public after Lively filed a complaint against the ‘It Ends With Us’ male lead and director over alleged sexual harassment and a smear campaign.

Blake Lively later filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexually harassing her on the sets of the film.

In response, Justin Baldoni filed a counterclaim against his costar, accusing the actress of defamation, civil extortion, false light and invasion of privacy.

A New York court has set a trial date of March 9, 2025, to conduct proceedings on their lawsuits.

Amid the development, a voice note, reportedly sent by Justin Baldoni to Blake Lively, has shared new details about their relationship during the production of ‘It Ends With Us.’

Responding to a suggestion by the Hollywood actress for the rooftop scene in the film, Baldoni is heard in the voice note apologising to Lively for falling ‘short’ over his response to her changes.

“I want to start with an apology. Man, reading the second part of your message, my heart sank and I’m really sorry. I, for sure, fell short and you worked really hard on that. I feel really grateful that you feel safe enough to tell me that that’s how you feel and share that with me. And I’m really sorry,” Justin Baldoni is heard saying in the voice note.

The ‘It Ends With Us’ director continued: “I am far from perfect. I’m a very flawed man, as my wife will attest….but I will always apologise and then find my way back to center. That is one thing I can assure you of. And I’m sorry I made you feel that way, that must have felt terrible.”

In the voice note, the Hollywood actor is heard emphasising the need to share ideas on a regular basis.

“You and I have been trying to build a relationship which I think we’ve done successfully. Here we are talking together at 2am in the morning. But largely via text and voicemail and I will admit, that’s not my biggest strength. I love being with people and being in somebody’s space and being face-to-face and I think that’s where I excel,” he said.