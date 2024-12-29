Justin Baldoni’s lawyer announces plans for countersuit against Blake Lively

Hollywood actor-director Justin Baldoni plans to file a countersuit against his ‘It Ends with Us’ costar Blake Lively.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Days after Blake Lively filed a lawsuit, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and a smear campaign, his lawyer Bryan Freedman has revealed that he was preparing a countersuit that will ‘shock everyone.’

In a statement to a US media outlet, Justin Baldoni’s attorney claimed that the subpoenaed messages included in Blake Lively’s complaint were presented out of context.

“I am not going to speak to when or how many lawsuits we are filing but when we file our first lawsuit, it is going to shock everyone who has been manipulated into believing a demonstrably false narrative,” Freedman said in his statement.

“It will be supported by real evidence and tell the true story. In over 30 years of practicing, I have never seen this level of unethical behaviour intentionally fueled through media manipulation” he added.

Read more: Justin Baldoni faces another lawsuit after Blake Lively’s allegations

As per Bryan Freedman, the Hollywood actor’s countersuit will reveal how the ‘It Ends with US’ actress’s complaint was a tactic to rebuild her image following the negative press she received during the film’s press tour.

As per Freedman, he plans to file the countersuit as soon as the courts reopen in 2025.

According to reports, Justin Baldoni intends to name the Hollywood actress’s publicist Leslie Sloane as the main accused in the smear campaign against the ‘It Ends with US’ male lead and director.

Reports said that the countersuit will claim that Sloane planted stories to paint Justin Baldoni in a bad light and led a smear campaign against him, similar accusations made in Blake Lively’s complaint.

It is worth mentioning here that the Hollywood actress, in her lawsuit against Baldoni, accused him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign.

In her lawsuit, the ‘Gossip Girl’ alum shared the alleged chats of Baldoni with his publicists, planning a smear campaign against Lively, with a reference to the one against Hailey Bieber.

She also alleged that ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star attempted to tarnish her image after she called up a meeting in which she brought along her actor husband, Ryan Reynolds, to address ‘repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour’ by the director and a producer on the set of the Box Office hit.