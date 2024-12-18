web analytics
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
K-Electric Issues Schedule for Annual Transmission Network Maintenance

K-Electric (KE) has issued a temporary power shutdown schedule for necessary maintenance of its transmission network. These shutdowns are planned during winter months and are critical to ensure the efficiency of high-voltage electrical equipment supplying reliable electricity to large-scale areas.

While K-Electric will be making all possible efforts to provide electricity through alternative means, customers may face a temporary interruption in their supply. Such interruptions should not be equated with loadshedding.

Maintenance activities for December are focused on specific grids and/or high-voltage transmission lines associated in the network. The schedule is: North Karachi Grid, December 21, and KEPZ Grid on December 29.

K-Electric’s social media platforms will be available 24/7 to assist customers with their queries, while the KE Live App and KE WhatsApp self-service portal and call center 118 will also be accessible.

