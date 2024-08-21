Kajol, Rani Mukerji’s cousin Samrat responds after arrest reports

Samrat Mukerji, the cousin of Bollywood actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji, has reacted to reports of his arrest after hitting a motorcycle with his car.

A day earlier, Indian media outlets reported that Tollywood actor Samrat Mukerji was arrested after he was involved in a car accident case.

Several reports said that the accused Samrat Mukerji the cousin of Bollywood actresses Kajol and Rani Mukherji.

However, it has now been revealed that the actor who was arrested, was not actually Kajol and Rani’s cousin.

In an interview with an Indian outlet, Kajol’s cousin Samrat Mukerji said that people started calling him after confusing him with the recently arrested actor who has the same name.

“I would like to clarify that the actor Samrat Mukerjee, who met with an accident is not me. The actor Samrat Mukherjee is based in Kolkata and I am a filmmaker, owner of Filmalaya studios, based in Mumbai,” he said.

According to Samrat, he has been receiving calls, and he continues to tell people that he is not the same Samrat who was involved in the road accident.

“It is reported that the actor who met with an accident belongs to our family, but it is not true. I would like to tell everyone, I am safe and based here in Mumbai. The actor Samrat Mukerjee does not belong to our family,” he added.

Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s cousin, Samrat Mukerji said that he is currently in Mumbai where his family hosts the Durga puja each year, while the road accident occurred in Kolkata.

“Everyone has mistaken me to be the other Bengali actor and people should know it’s not me. Our family hosts one of the biggest Durga Puja in Mumbai and it is a big event for us. I would like people to clear this misunderstanding because I am safe here in Mumbai,” he added.