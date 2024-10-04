Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’ in the works

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has reportedly locked in the script for “Tanu Weds Manu 3,” starring Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan.

Released in 2011, the original movie turned out to be a hit at the box office and later got a sequel in 2015 which was also a blockbuster.

Now, Aanand L Rai and his writing partner, Himanshu Sharma, have locked the plot of ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3,’ Pinkvilla reported while quoting a source close to the development.

The third movie will pick up from the point where the second part ended, the source said.

“It’s a sequel in true sense and the makers have come across a story that organically leads itself to a trilogy. Staying true to the world of part one and two, the third instalment too will be a blend of humor with romance and drama. The basic idea is locked by Aanand L Rai and the intent is to take the film on floors in the second half of 2025,” as per the source.

The publication said that ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’ will see the Bollywood actress in a triple role opposite the singular role of R Madhavan.

“Kangana is excited to explore the first triple role of her career, and is awaiting a complete narration from Aanand L Rai. The film will give her the opportunity to dive into new shades of a performer,” the source informed.

It is to be noted that the second part of the movie saw Kangana Ranaut feature in a double role.

The sources said that the makers of the movie are planning to release the movie in August 2025 after Aanand L Rai wraps up shooting for “Tere Ishk Mein” with Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is awaiting the release of her upcoming “Emergency,” starring her in the lead role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.