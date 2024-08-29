Karachi administration shares update on schools closure amid rains

KARACHI: The Karachi administration announced that all private and government schools will remain closed on Friday amid ongoing rainfall, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued by Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi read that the decision to close schools was taken in the light of the advisory of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

“In view of the ensuing heavy monsoon rains in Karachi Division and the weather advisory issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority the Government of Sindh hereby announces Friday, August 30, 2024, as a holiday for schools. All the schools (public/private) will remain closed within the territorial jurisdiction of Karachi Division,” the notification read.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government has already announced the closure of schools and other educational institutions in different districts of Sindh.

In Mirpurkhas, schools across the district will remain closed on August 29 and 30. Similarly, in Jamshoro, all educational institutions will be closed for three days, from August 29 to 31.

The Deputy Commissioner of Sujawal has also announced a closure of schools in the district on Thursday due to heavy rains. Likewise, in Sanghar, schools will be closed on August 29 and 30.

In Tando Allahyar and Matiari, all public and private educational institutions will remain closed on Thursday as per the directives of the respective Deputy Commissioners.