Karachi faces power outage as 330 feeders trip after rain

KARACHI: The heavy rain accompanied by strong winds reportedly impacted the K-Electric (KE) system in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per received details, over 330 feeders have tripped in various parts of the city, leading to widespread power outages.

The tripping occurred due to water entering substations and underground cables, causing disruptions across several areas.

The situation has left many residents without electricity, and restoration efforts are expected to take time as the rain continues.

Several areas of Karachi, including Malir, Airport, Shah Latif Town, Port Qasim, Gulshan Hadid, Gulshan Iqbal, and Gulshan-e-Memar, received heavy rains with strong winds.

Similarly, other areas including North Nazimabad, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Surjani, Manghopir, Buffer Zone, Ahsanabad and M9 Motorway also reported same weather conditions.

Residents are advised to stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel as the storm system continues to affect the city.