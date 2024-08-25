Karachi: Factory sealed for producing oil from animal waste

KARACHI: In a significant operation, the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) on Sunday reportedly seized a factory in Karachi’s Korangi area, ARY News reported.

The authorities found the factory involved in manufacturing cooking oil from dead animal remains.

The operation was conducted following reports that the factory was producing oil harmful to human consumption.

According to the details, the SFA confiscated and destroyed 17,000 liters of the unhealthy oil on the spot.

The factory’s activities posed a serious threat to public health, highlighting the ongoing challenges in ensuring food safety in the region.