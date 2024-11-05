web analytics
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Fire erupts in Karachi’s Bolton market

KARACHI: A fire broke out in medicine shops located at Kharadar Bolton Market Karachi on Tuesday injuring one person, ARY News reported.   

Initial reports said that the fire was caused by the short-circuiting of electric wires.

As soon as the fire was reported, Rescue 1122 officials and Edhi ambulances along with volunteers reached the area and started rescue efforts.

According to the spokesperson of Rescue 1122, the firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze that had engulfed the medicine shops.

The spokesperson further added that narrow alleys and crowds were causing difficulties in the rescue operation.

So far no casualty has been reported, however one person sustained injury and has been transferred to the Burns Ward at Civil Hospital.

