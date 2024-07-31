Karachi: Illegal inter-city bus stands to be removed

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Wednesday ordered action against ‘illegal’ inter-city bus stands which are creating inconvenience to other motorists besides causing traffic jams, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting in this regard, Commissioner Karachi directed the concerned authorities to take action against these illegal inter-city bus stands within two weeks.

The bus stands identified for removal include Cantt, Taj Complex, Muhammad Ali (MA) Jinnah Road, and Al-Karam. Deputy commissioners, district police, and traffic police will jointly carry out the operation.

Inter-city buses will be allowed to run from Karachi Bus Terminal, Superhighway Meanwhile, a new shuttle service will be introduced to facilitate passengers.