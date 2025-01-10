Gov Sindh calls for Karachi-issued licenses for heavy vehicles

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has suggested that from now on, anyone operating heavy traffic in Karachi should hold a Karachi-issued driving license, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Governor Tessori condemned the traffic accident that occurred today where a dumper crushed citizens, noting that such incidents have been occurring regularly in the city for the past two months. He further mentioned that he had previously raised this issue with IG Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, and is now writing a letter to both IG Sindh and DIG Traffic.

Tessori highlighted that drivers from other provinces operate heavy vehicles like trucks, and dumpers in Karachi, but they are unfamiliar with the city’s traffic rules. He added that many of these drivers are highway drivers, some of whom drive under the influence of drugs.

The governor urged IG Sindh and DIG Traffic to enforce stricter regulations, stating that any driver without a Karachi license should not be allowed on the roads.

He expressed concern that such accidents are only occurring in Karachi and emphasized that these incidents are increasing feelings of deprivation among Karachiites.

He called for strict adherence to timing regulations for dumpers and urged authorities to take immediate action to prevent such accidents.

Read More: Two die, three injured in series of Karachi road accidents

Earlier in the day, at least two persons lost their lives and three were injured in a series of devastating road accidents in Karachi within a short span.

In a traffic accident occurred on Shaheed-Millat Road two motorcyclists died when they were hit by a fast-moving car. According to raffic police, the speeding car struck the motorcyclists, causing them to lose control and fall onto the road.

A tanker truck, which was following the car, failed to stop in time and ran over the fallen motorcyclists. The tanker dragged the motorcycle and its occupants for a distance before coming to a halt, killing two persons. Another man also sustained injuries in the incident is transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The police have taken the tanker driver into custody.

Separately, two vehicles collided on Shahrah-e-Faisal, leaving two women injured. Rescue teams rushed to the scene to provide medical assistance.

It may be noted here that nearly 9,000 traffic accidents were reported in Karachi in 2024, killing 771 and injuring 8,174 citizens, according to rescue services.