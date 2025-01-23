Karachi: Mercury likely to drop to single digit from tomorrow

KARACHI: The Met Office on Thursday forecast increase in the intensity of cold from Thursday (today) night.

The Mercury likely to drop to single digit from January 24 (Friday) to 26, according to the weather department.

The weather is expected to remain dry and cool over the next 24 hours, with light fog predicted in the morning.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has recorded minimum temperature 14°Celsius on Thursday and anticipates the mercury to drop to single digit in coming days.

The humidity level has been recorded 47 percent, according to the weather report.

The weather will remain cold and dry in most districts of Sindh with light fog in Sukkur, Larkana and adjoining areas in night and the morning.