Karachi police dismisses more officers for using social media

KARACHI: Karachi Police have escalated their crackdown on officers using social media during duty hours and suspended 12 more officers, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per the details, the Additional IG Karachi suspended 12 more officials, including three women and nine men, for violating police protocols.

This brings the total number of suspended officers to 18 after six were suspended just the day before.

Inspector General Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has issued strict orders to Additional IG Karachi, Zonal DIGs, and SSPs to take swift action against police personnel recording and uploading videos on TikTok during duty hours.

READ: Six more police officers suspended over TikTok videos in uniform

IG Sindh in his directives ordered an immediate departmental and legal action against the officers found involved in creating inappropriate videos for social media including double meaning voice-overs, playback songs, and vulgar videos in police uniforms.

IG Sindh emphasized that any officer discrediting the department through such content would face immediate disciplinary and legal action.

He also warned that both male and female officers are now prohibited from uploading videos in uniform on any platform, with strict penalties for those who fail to comply.