Karachi port achieves record cargo handling in 24 hours

In a landmark achievement, Karachi Port has set a new record for the largest cargo handling in a single day in Pakistan’s history.

The port managed an impressive 20,300 metric tons of rock phosphate within a 24-hour period at the private terminal operated by GTL (General Terminal Logistics).

The GTL terminal played a pivotal role in this achievement.

A spokesperson from Karachi General Terminal Logistics (KGTL) announced that this was the highest volume of cargo ever handled at Karachi Port in a single day.

The vessel responsible for this record-breaking feat was carrying a total of 55,000 metric tons of rock phosphate, imported from West Africa.

Breaking down the logistics, 30,000 metric tons of rock phosphate were unloaded at the West Wharf, while the remaining 25,000 metric tons were handled at the East Wharf.

The ship, named Sarocha Naree, successfully transported the massive cargo, showcasing the port’s capability to manage substantial shipments efficiently.

According to a spokesperson, the rock phosphate is a crucial component in the production of various fertilizers.

The rock phosphate imported by this vessel is utilized by Fatima Fertilizers.