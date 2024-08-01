Karachi rainfall: Gulshan-e-Maymar receives maximum rain

KARACHI: Gulshan-e-Maymar received maximum 11.5mm rainfall in the city during last 24 hours, the Met Office said on Thursday.

According to the rainfall data, Faisal Base received 11 millimeters, North Karachi 10mm and Korangi 8.8mm rainfall.

The Old Airport area 06mm, Jinnah Terminal 5.8mm, DHA 05mm, Keamari 4.5mm, Surjani 2.5mm, PAF Masroor Base 1.5mm and Nazimabad one mm rainfall.

Heavy rain lashed various parts of Karachi in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Karachi’s M.T. Khan Road, Sultanabad, Hijrat Colony, Keamari, Old City area, Lyari, Shahra-e-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Scheme 33, Safoora Goth, Hasan Square, Saddar, I.I. Chundrigar Road, M.A. Jinnah Road and other localities received rainfall.

Nazimabad, Habib Bank Chowrangi, and the industrial area received heavy rain. The weather also impacted Landhi, Korangi Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, and the areas around the Airport.

Earlier, Met Office forecast torrential monsoon rains in the country from 1 August (today) to 6.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with wind or thundershower are expected in the country from 31st July (night) to 06th August with occasional gaps.