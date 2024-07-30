web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
- Advertisement -

Karachi receives light to moderate showers

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Weather turned pleasant as parts of Karachi Tuesday received light to moderate rain, ARY News reported.

As per details, the city’s areas including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karsaz, Shahra-e-Faisal, University Road, Safoora Chowrangi, Landhi, Murtaza Chowrangi, Saddar, Clifton, Malir and adjoining areas received showers.

The rain in different parts of Karachi has brought the temperature down.

The ongoing monsoon spell of rainfall will persist until tomorrow, with breaks.

Read more: Monsoon rain spell to persist till tomorrow: Met Office

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that the rainfall is expected during the daytime today.

Maximum temperature in Karachi will likely range between 32 to 34 degrees Celsius with 75 percent humidity. The westerly winds blowing at 10 kilometers per hour speed, according to the weather report.

Chief Meteorologist said that the sea breeze has lower speed owing to the presence of the low pressure in the Arabian Sea. “The sea winds could restore by the evening or night tomorrow,” he added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.