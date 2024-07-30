Karachi receives light to moderate showers

KARACHI: Weather turned pleasant as parts of Karachi Tuesday received light to moderate rain, ARY News reported.

As per details, the city’s areas including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karsaz, Shahra-e-Faisal, University Road, Safoora Chowrangi, Landhi, Murtaza Chowrangi, Saddar, Clifton, Malir and adjoining areas received showers.

The rain in different parts of Karachi has brought the temperature down.

The ongoing monsoon spell of rainfall will persist until tomorrow, with breaks.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that the rainfall is expected during the daytime today.

Maximum temperature in Karachi will likely range between 32 to 34 degrees Celsius with 75 percent humidity. The westerly winds blowing at 10 kilometers per hour speed, according to the weather report.

Chief Meteorologist said that the sea breeze has lower speed owing to the presence of the low pressure in the Arabian Sea. “The sea winds could restore by the evening or night tomorrow,” he added.