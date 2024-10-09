web analytics
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Karachi: Seabreeze partly suspend, mercury to soar to 39 C today

Web Desk
TOP NEWS

KARACHI: The sea breeze has been partly suspended in Karachi with hot and dry weather prevailing in the city, according to a weather report.

The temperature likely to remain above, up to two degrees for four to five days, Met Office said in its report.

According to weather forecast maximum temperature likely to remain from 35 degree Celsius to 40 Celsius in October.

Maximum temperature in city could soar to 39 Celsius with 49 percent ratio of humidity.

Pakistan Meteorological Department earlier predicted rise in temperatures in Karachi, with maximum temperatures expected to exceed 38 degrees Celsius.

The Early Warning Center of the PMD had issued an advisory that the northwestern desert winds from Balochistan will start affecting the city from Monday, causing surge in maximum temperature.

October used to be hot and humid month every year, while the weather turning cool from early November or middle of the month.

