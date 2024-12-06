Good news for students in Karachi

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, has shared positive developments for students in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The Minister announced that two new universities are set to be unveiled in December, both of which will be established in Karachi.

He indicated that the inauguration of the National Textile University campus is scheduled for December 14, alongside the opening of the National Skills University campus within the same month.

In a statement, while talking to ARY News, Dr. Siddiqui also revealed plans for a campus of a federal university to be established in the Mirpurkhas district by March of the following year.

This new campus is expected to benefit students from the districts of Sanghar, Umerkot, and Tharparkar.

He also voiced concerns regarding the challenges faced in securing land for these universities, noting that he has observed plots of land that have remained unused for over a decade, yet have not been made available for campus development.

Dr. Siddiqui mentioned that he is in discussions with federal authorities to address the land acquisition issues.

Furthermore, he reiterated his promise to establish a total of 20 universities in Sindh province.