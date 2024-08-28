web analytics
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Karachi traders observe shutter down on countrywide strike call

KARACHI: Karachi traders’ observing a shutter down today on the call of traders’ bodies against imposition of taxes and hefty power and gas bills, ARY News reported.

The Anjuman-e-Tajiran Sindh had announced a complete closure of business today.

“The traders must be consulted over the ‘Tajir Dost Scheme'” said Javed Shams, the secretary of the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran Sindh, announcing his support for the nationwide strike.

He said, “our strike has been peaceful, we have nothing to do with those setting fires.” “Traders bodies not linked with protest in different areas of the city,” he said.

“Setting fires in different areas and disrupting traffic is the work of the miscreants,” traders leader said.

He asked the law enforcement agencies to act against the miscreants. “These miscreants want to make the peaceful strike as disputed,” Javed Shams said.

The administration must immediately arrest miscreants who are creating lawlessness, he added.

It is to be mentioned here that the markets have been closed across the country on the traders’ bodies.

