Karachi traders reject hikes in electricity bills

KARACHI: Traders in Karachi have voiced strong opposition to the recent increase in electricity bills and the persistent issue of unannounced load shedding in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Monday.

The President of the Tariq Road Trades Alliance, Ilyas Memon, condemned the hike in electricity prices, describing it as an additional burden on businesses which already grappling with excessive billing from K-Electric.

“The markets are suffering due to load shedding during the ongoing heatwave, which is severely affecting business operations,” stated Ilyas Memon.

The President of the Tariq Road Trades Alliance has called on the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to intervene in this matter.

Memon expressed the urgent need for the government to withdraw the recent electricity price increase and to address the problem of unannounced load shedding.

He also urged for an overhaul of the existing tax system, which he described as oppressive to both businesses and the general public.