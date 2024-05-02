Karachi’s Malir district gets new SSP

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon transferred Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Malir Taiq Elahi Mastoi and Counter Terrorism Department’s SSP Fida Shah, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Ghulam Nabi Memon appointed Kashif Aftab Abbasi as SSP while the outgoing SSP of the district Malir Taiq Elahi Mastoi has been transferred to the Counter Terrorism Department’s (CTD) investigation wing.

In another transfer, CTD’s SSP Fida Shah has been directed to report to the CPO. The notification has been issued in this regard

Meanwhile, the IGP presided over meeting at CPO Karachi in which monitoring system for internal and external routes of Karachi was discussed.

Ghulam Nabi Memon was briefed that a monitoring system is inevitable in Karachi to prevent the movement of criminals.

The IGP was told that suspects managed to flee after committing the crime entering the city. The monitoring system would help stopping the movement of criminals.

The provincial police chief directed district police officers to activate police checkpoints in their respective areas. He directed deployment of personnel on internal and external routes, including the Northern Bypass

The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials, including Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) and Additional Inspectors General (AIGs).

Earlier on March 16, the Sindh government on Friday notified a major reshuffle in Sindh Police and transferred several SSPs of different districts.

According to the notification, SSPs of Sukkur, Khairpur, Badin, Thatta, Sujaeal, Sanghar, Naushehro Feroz, Ghotki, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jacobabad and other districts were transferred and posted with immediate effect. Hazeez Rehman Bugti was transferred and posted as SSP Karachi West vice Shad Ibne Masih transferred.

Mir Rohal Khan, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-18) presently posted as SSP Badin was transferred and posted as SSP Ghotki vice Muhammad Anwer Kheyran transferred and directed to report to Central Police office.