Karachi’s open manhole claims another child’s life

KARACHI: In yet another horrific incident, an 8-year-old boy died after falling into an open manhole in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony, ARY News reported.

As per details, rescue teams had earlier retrieved the body of the child, who was a resident of Shah Faisal Colony A-1.

According to rescue officials, two children had fallen into the manhole, and one was rescued immediately whereas the body of the deceased child was retrieved from a nearby drain.

Town Chairman Shah Faisal Colony Gohar Khattak, while speaking to ARY News, said that covering the manhole was the responsibility of the Water Corporation.

“They don’t provide us with covers, nor do they install them themselves,” Khattak said, adding that the Water and Sewerage Corporation always gives the same response, “There is no budget.”

Earlier in a similar incident in Hyderabad on November 18, three-year-old boy named Sufyan lost his life after falling into an open manhole.

According to the family, they had to retrieve the child’s body from the sewer on their own.

Read More: Woman falls into open manhole in Karachi

Residents of the area expressed their anger, stating that despite multiple complaints to the town chairman, the open manholes were never covered.

Main roads in the city have numerous uncovered manholes, which have become a significant safety hazard.