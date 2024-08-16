‘A true fighter’: Karan Singh Grover recalls daughter’s heart surgery

Bollywood actor Karan Singh Grover has opened up on the challenging time he and his wife Bipasha Basu faced when their newborn daughter Devi had to undergo open-heart surgery.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, the actor said that his daughter was left with a surgery scar on her chest after her operation.

He made the revelations when the host asked him about facing tough situations and how he countered them.

“I am very lucky that nothing very bad has happened in my life. But there was a time when we faced a very big problem with our daughter. That time was very difficult for us. My daughter had a serious health problem, and what she suffered during that time is hard to describe in words. My daughter is a true fighter. She has a long scar on her chest that extends down to her stomach,” Karan Singh Grover said.

The Bollywood star mentioned that his achievements are nothing compared to their daughter Devi’s fight against her health problem when she was just a newborn.

“Whatever she and her mother (Bipasha Basu) have gone through cannot be compared. Nothing like this has happened in my life; I am very lucky. My daughter has proven that she is a true fighter,” Grover said.

It is pertinent to mention that Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu first met on the sets of “Alone” and married in 2016.

They welcomed a baby girl in November 2022 after six years of marriage.

It was Grover’s third marriage, having first tied the knot with Shraddha Nigam while his second wife was Jennifer Winget.

His wife, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, also discussed Devi’s health problem during an Instagram interaction with actress Neha Dhupia.

“Our journey has been very different from that of any normal mother and father; it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this on any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that… I got to know on the third day after having a baby that our baby was born with two holes in her heart,” she revealed.