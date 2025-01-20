Kareena Kapoor slams media gathered outside her residence

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor lashed out at the media filming her residence where her husband actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed days earlier.

Khan was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital on January 16 after he was stabbed six times by an intruder during a burglary attempt at his home.

The Bollywood star had surgery after sustaining stab wounds to his spine, neck and hands, doctors said.

As he underwent treatment for his wounds, Kareena Kapoor issued a statement to reflect on the tough time the family faced in the aftermath of the attack.

In her statement following the attack, the Bollywood actress requested privacy from the media, however, journalists kept their presence outside their residence to get a glimpse of the family members.

Kareena Kapoor hit out at an Indian media outlet which shared a video showing some men bring toy cars into the Bollywood couple’s Mumbai residence.

The text on the clip read, “New toys arrive for Taimur and Jeh at their residence,” with a thumbnail having a picture of Saif Ali Khan with his sons.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Bollywood actress reshared a now-deleted video and wrote, “Stop this now. Have a heart. Leave us alone. For God’s sake.”

Meanwhile, a man thought to be a citizen of Bangladesh was arrested in Mumbai and is considered the prime suspect in the stabbing of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, police said.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan, one of India’s most bankable stars, shocked the nation’s film industry and Mumbai residents, with many calling for better policing and security.

He was out of danger, doctors said, and has left the hospital.