Kartik Aaryan recalls spooky experience on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ set

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, aka the beloved ghost whisperer Rooh Baba of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ recalled his ghostly encounter on the film’s set.

During his recent outing on Kapil Sharma’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ season 2, with the cast of his latest release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Kartik Aaryan shared his real-life spooky experience, while shooting for the film in a graveyard in Kolkata.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The actor shared that he was introduced to a ‘Ghost Finder’ app by a crew member and when he waved his phone to check if there were any ghosts around him, the application detected the spirit of a deceased named Thomas near the grave, where he was supposed to give his next shot.

“Toh woh actual mein hua tha uss app mein. Ab pata nahi woh mere saath prank khel raha tha ya kya tha (It actually happened in the app. I don’t know if it was real or he was trying to prank me with it),” he said.

“Lekin maine fir mark change karaya tha Anees sir se ki please mere ko woh Thomas ke grave ke paas mat khada karo. Martin ke paas bhej do (But I got my mark changed by Anees sir saying don’t make me stand near Thomas’ grave but Martin’s),” Aaryan quipped, leaving everyone around in splits.

Also Read: ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ producer opens up on clash with ‘Singham Again’

Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, starring Aaryan with Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, was released on Friday, in the Diwali Box Office clash with ‘Singham Again’, and is currently running successfully in worldwide theatres.