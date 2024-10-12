Kartik Aaryan reveals he buys luxury cars out of ‘frustration’; Here’s why!

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, clearly a luxury cars aficionado, revealed that his love for high-end vehicles comes from a place of frustration.

Starting from humble beginnings, when he couldn’t even afford a third-hand car in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan’s garage full of luxury dream cars, from a Lamborghini to a Range Rover, is a true testament to his Bollywood success with sheer hard work, and the fact that how far he has come.

Speaking about the same, Aaryan revealed in a new interview that his first car many years ago was a third-hand one, which he got for some INR30-35K. However, his first new vehicle was his dream car, a Lamborghini Urus.

“My first actual car, the new car that I bought, was my dream car, Lamborghini. Before that, I used to only buy third-hand and second-hand cars, as that’s what I could afford,” shared the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ actor, who now owns a ‘new Range Rover, a McLaren, the Urus, a Mini Cooper’ as well as his newest splurge.

Speaking about his passion and obsession with cars, Aaryan added, “There was a point in my life – maybe this also came from there – when I couldn’t afford cars. I couldn’t afford to buy myself any vehicle. I was so furious about it, that day I had decided that I’d buy all my dream cars and fill up a garage with cars. So I never feel there is a shortage of cars.”

“I think, at times, I buy cars to cope with the frustration; I don’t even realize it,” he disclosed and quipped that he does not have a car wishlist at the moment as he has ‘run out of parking space’.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is awaiting the release of Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, scheduled for theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the Box office clash with another biggie, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.