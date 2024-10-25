Kartik Aaryan says he’s never been ‘lucky’ in industry

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan reflected on his early days in the industry and shared he has never been ‘lucky’ to be served with things on a ‘platter’.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Bollywood hit machine Kartik Aaryan opened up on his growth in the industry and his recent string of blockbusters, saying that he has had his fair share of struggles when he worked with new directors as he was not offered a 500-crore movie to debut on screen.

“In my journey, I’ve never had anything handed over to me. I had to make the plate myself; no one came to me with a platter. No one got me a Rs 500 cr director when I started,” Aaryan said. “I worked with all the debut directors. So, I haven’t been that lucky, but I know where my margin can rise.”

“If I am still giving that number, I am content with that. I am not comparing; I am not complaining. I am in a good space because nobody knew me when I came to the city and now, I am recognised in every corner of the country,” added the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ star and mentioned that it is something he is ‘grateful’ about.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is awaiting the release of Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, scheduled for theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the Box office clash with another biggie, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.