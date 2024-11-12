Kartik Aaryan working to revive ‘Aashiqui 3’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is reportedly working to revive the ‘Aashiqui’ franchise following the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’

According to Indian media outlets, the actor, who was roped in to lead the third part of ‘Aashiqui,’ is working to reverse the name change of the title.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the threequel was initially titled, ‘Aashiqui 3,’ however, it was changed to ‘Tu Aashiqui Hai’ after a dispute between T-Series and Vishesh Films, the producers of the franchise.

It was also announced that the film would be a standalone title outside the original franchise.

Now, Kartik Aaryan is making all-out efforts to change back the name of the hotly-anticipated film after the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ proved the strategic value of a franchise.

“The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3 has confirmed Kartik’s belief in the power of franchises. He has suggested to Bhushan that he initiate talks with Mukesh Bhatt to acquire the title. Kartik is certain that building the love story under the Aashiqui franchise will give it a push,” Bollywoodhungama reported, citing a source close to the Bollywood actor.

The popular franchise began with the original 1990 film which also served as the debut movie of actors Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal.

The movie was followed up with a sequel ‘Aashiqui 2’ in 2013. Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor led the film which proved a massive commercial and critical success.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was also reportedly toying with a potential sequel to his 2018 hit ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.’

“Anurag Basu is anyway busy with the re-shoot of Metro… In Dino. With this new development, the project will only roll sometime next year. Kartik wants clarity on all aspects before he faces the camera,” as per the source.

The Bollywood actor is set to start the shoot for the Mudassar Aziz directional ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh 2’.