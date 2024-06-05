“Katrina Kaif couldn’t stand, dance or say her lines.”

Indian actor-host Shekhar Suman recalled the early career of Bollywood A-lister Katrina Kaif, saying she couldn’t even ‘stand’ and say her lines when she made her debut in ‘Boom’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Shekhar Suman, who is currently basking on the success of his latest work, seasoned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’, advised his son Adhyayan to take inspiration from the journey of Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and even Ananya Panday, who all had a similar graph like him.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Shekhar told Adhyayan, “Take a cue from other people’s journey. Look at Katrina Kaif, when she came in Boom, she couldn’t stand, say her lines, or even dance, but look at where she reached. Look at her performance in Rajneeti and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara, even in Dhoom 3, you could never say that she is the same girl who had started like that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

“It happens to the best of people,” he added.

Further quoting more examples, he stated, “Even Deepika Padukone grew into a beautiful actress. Ananya Panday used to go through a lot of trolling until Kho Gaye Hum Kahan happened.”

“So you have to take it on your chin with a pinch of salt and a sense of humour,” Shekhar advised Adhyayan, who also co-starred with him in ‘Heeramandi’, as Nawab Zorawar.

WHAT! Katrina Kaif was a part of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’?