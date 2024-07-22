Popular actress quits TV industry over ‘regressive content’

Indian actress Kavita Kaushik has announced quitting television industry due to its regressive content and tiresome working hours.

Best known for portraying inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in popular Indian show “FIR”, the actress opened up on the reasons of quitting the industry during in an interview to an Indian media outlet.

“I am not interested in working in TV industry at all. I cannot do 30 days of work. I am open to doing web shows or movies but I am not a typical looking heroine who can easily get cast in all kinds of shoot. There are only few kinds of roles that suit my personality. I keep getting offered TV projects on daayans (witches) like Shaitaani Rasmein,” Kaushik said.

According to the Indian actress, her priorities have changed with the passage of time and she was not comfortable working full time on television.

Kavita Kaushik also slammed the content of TV industry for being extremely regressive that makes people hate each other.

Read more: Nora Fatehi terms days in India ‘traumatising’

“TV content is so regressive too and that’s why I don’t want to be a part of it. There was a time when TV was progressive and we had different kinds of shows. There was a variety and there was entertainment for everyone. But now, the kind of content we’re showing is really bad for the young generations to watch,” the ‘FIR’ actress said.

“The kind of regression we show in our reality shows and drama makes people hate each other. I have been a part of it as well and I am very sorry. I have contributed to that regression in some way. I don’t approve of what they show on television,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that the actress’ last outing was in Punjabi comedy-drama “Carry on Jatta 3”.

Apart from playing a leading role in ‘FIR’, she was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 14.