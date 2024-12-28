KE to payback additional recoveries to power consumers

ISLAMABAD: Karachi’s power utility K-Electric has filed plea to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for paying back additional recoveries to its consumers.

The power company has confessed billions of rupees additional recovery from Karachi’s electricity consumers.

Power consumers of the metropolis likely to get Rs. 4.98 per unit relief as per the KE petition submitted to the NEPRA.

The electric power regulator has fixed hearing of the KE plea on January 15.

The regulatory authority will fix the final amount of paying back, additional recoveries amount to the consumers of K Electric.

The NEPRA in November approved 40 paisa per unit increase in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers.

The hike was a part of the August 2024 monthly adjustment, and consumers will be billed extra in their January 2025 bills.

Moreover, K-Electric consumers paid an additional Rs 3.17 per unit in November bills as part of the June adjustment. In December, consumers paying extra Rs 3.03 per unit as part of the July 2024 adjustment.

K-Electric had requested a 51 paisa per unit increase in the August monthly adjustment, but NEPRA approved 40 paisa per unit. The notification for the tariff hike has been issued.